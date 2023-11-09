WEST TO PROSPERITY

Miners of Tintic—George Truman "Trum" Pickering (1881-1968) is pictured standing (right) beside his brother John Wesley Pickering (1883-1955). The man standing on the left side is unknown.
A well-traveled miner portrait turns thoughts toward the Pickering family’s connections with Tintic mines, Eureka, Payson City, and communities between. We sat down with descendants whose memories arching from Tintic and southern Utah County are insightful to the region's story. The result of our conversation is coming up soon in The Payson Chronicle.
