Lions Put The Giving In Thanksgiving And Upcoming Milestone

The Payson Lions Club’s charter was signed in the Roaring 1920s. This historical event brought today’s den to the task of party planning for a one hundredth birthday party in March 2024. Be it small or grand, Payson Lions intend to celebrate the milestone with the organization's overarching theme. Helping others.
Payson Lions gathered November 9 for an early Thanksgiving dinner at Doug and Sandy Huff’s Spring Lake home. Sandy prepared a superb meal using ingredients generously purchased and donated by longtime Lions, Junior and Shirley Kester of Genola.
The main course was topped off with dessert: Frosted bakery donuts and Sandy's homemade pumpkin delight that officially dethroned the standard pie of that fruit for Thanksgiving eating.
The autumn gathering’s main discussion centered on Lionism's humanitarian heart. Guest speakers were Kena Mathews, Housing Director for Community Action Services & Food Bank, and Heather Houge with United Way. These compassionate ladies spoke about efforts underway to prevent the deaths of unsheltered people as temperatures dip ever lower in the cold months ahead.
Volunteer shifts at Utah County warming stations and donations of blankets were requested.
A reference was noted for those interested to log onto justserve.org for further details and sign-ups for volunteer shifts at warming stations from December through March 31.
Details on the Payson Lions Club’s efforts to help with this important need are expected to unfold soon.
Along with plans for a 100th birthday celebration.
