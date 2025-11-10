Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Jacklyn Francom Miller
Jackie was born on May 20, 1940, in Payson, Utah. Jackie was the daughter of John and Lenore Francom. She grew up in Payson, Utah, a small town, in the home her father built.
She was an excellent student and graduated from Payson High School in 1958.
Jackie began her professional life by working at a Payson bank as a teller. She worked several summers in the cherry processing plants. She later became a manager at Taco Time and McDonald’s, and a dorm matron at Heritage Halls (T Hall) Brigham Young University. At work, she was known for her professional qualities, her meticulous nature, and her deep compassion for others.
Her true devotion, however, was always to her family. She married the love of her life, Jack William Miller, on January 29, 1960. Together they were famously known as Jack and Jackie. They were later sealed in the Manti Temple. Together, they built a home filled with an atmosphere of good food, love, laughter and adventure.
Jackie was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life, including working in the temple with her husband. She learned to play the piano and had an amazing talent which, she shared with the ward members and Primary for many years in the famous Payson Green church. She served two missions with her Husband, Jack, building cabins at the Heber Valley Girls Camp.
Jackie had a gentle spirit and a remarkable capacity for making everyone feel important and loved. She had a passion for crocheting, reading and cheering on the local baseball and basketball teams, while watching her sons play on those teams. She enjoyed camping, fishing, 4 wheeling, traveling in their motor home, and searching for words in her word search books.
She taught us the importance of hard work, honesty, love, and always lending a helping hand, and to never give up on a dream. She had a happy spirit and loved to laugh and make others smile. She loved to play cards with her kids or watch a good sporting event after a homemade Sunday dinner.
Jackie is survived by her children: Bruce William (Arnolyn) Miller, Kaye Lynne (Madison) Murphy, Alan Thomas Miller, and Debra Lenore (Randy) Gilchrist; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Jack W. Miller; her parents, John T. and Lenore Francom; two sisters, Geraldine Hone and Rachel Melissa; a daughter-in-law, Carrie Samuels Miller; granddaughter, Shanna Murphy; and grandson, Destry James Miller.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, an amazing grandma, and the Best Mom in the Universe and will always be in our hearts and minds. Thank you for the memories and we love you, Mom.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Payson 2nd Ward Chapel, 274 South Main Street, Payson, Utah. There will be a visitation prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Friday evening, November 14, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
