Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Virginia “Ginger” Lee Beddoes
With deep love and cherished memories, we announce the passing of Virginia “Ginger” Lee Knight Beddoes, who returned to her Heavenly Father on November 15, 2025, at the age of 78.
Born on August 4, 1947, in Moab, Utah, Ginger was the beloved daughter of Arthur Ray “Hardwater” Knight and Zella Madolyn Evans Knight. She grew up surrounded by the red rock beauty of Moab and the warmth of a large, loving family. She was one of six siblings and was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Garold Beddoes, her brother Don Lyman, and her sister Helen Knight. She is survived by her siblings Jeri (Merald) White, Kathryn (Dennis) Wilberg, and Robert (Kathy) Knight.
After graduating from high school in Moab, Ginger moved to Las Vegas to live with her aunt and uncle while attending beauty school. She returned to Moab to begin her career as a beautician, quickly becoming known for giving the “tightest perm in town.”
It was through her sister Kathryn that Ginger met the love of her life, Garold Beddoes. They were married just three months later, on August 30, 1969. Garold affectionately called her his “love bug,” a name that captured the sweetness and devotion of their bond. On May 11, 1989, their love was sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Together, Ginger and Garold built a beautiful life and family. They began their journey in Moab, then moved to American Fork, Utah, and eventually settled in Payson, Utah, where they built their forever home next to Garold’s family, on what became affectionately known as Beddoes Lane. Ginger and Garold were blessed with five children: Jason (Lara) Beddoes, Jennifer (Trent) Thayn, Kimberlee Carter, Melissa Beddoes, and Gregg (Sarah) Beddoes. Her legacy continues through her 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her immense joy and pride.
Ginger was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She ran a beauty salon from her home, where she not only styled hair but also uplifted spirits. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life. A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served faithfully in many callings, most notably as the editor of the ward newsletter for 35 years, a role she treasured deeply.
Her passions were many and her talents abundant. Ginger had a gift for creativity and craftsmanship. She was an accomplished artist, seamstress, and genealogist. She lovingly sewed most of her children’s clothes, created beautiful cross-stitch and crochet pieces, and embraced technology with enthusiasm, especially in her family history work.
Ginger’s life was a testament to love, service, and faith. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, creativity, and devotion that will continue to inspire all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Payson West Stake Center, 780 West 500 South, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Also, there will be visitation on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Payson Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Please go to www.WalkerMemorials.com to offer condolences.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.