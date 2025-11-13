Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Steven Blair Farr
Steven Blair Farr, 81, West Mountain, Utah died 11 November 2025 at home.
He was born on 1 August 1944 in West Mountain, Utah to Halvan H and Lula Blair Farr.
Steve graduated from Payson High School in 1962. In 1973 he graduated with a BS in Animal Sciences from Brigham Young University. Steve earned the rank of Eagle Scout and as a lifelong Scout received the Silver Beaver award for his work with the Boys Scouts of America. For his commendable actions in Vietnam Steve received a Meritorious Service Award and the Bronze Star.
His love for God led him to serve in various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in bishoprics, Ward Mission Leader, on the High Council, in Family History and giving his all to any task asked of him. Steve loved sharing God’s gospel by serving in the Southeast Mexico Mission, 1963-1965, and later with his wife in the Carlsbad Mission, 2011-2013; Dominican Republic Mission, 2014-2016; and finally, the Provo Utah Mission, 2020-2021. He also spent many hours serving in the Payson Utah Temple.
A true dairyman at heart Steve worked various jobs throughout his life. He was employed by Strawberry Highline Canal for twenty-seven years from which he retired in 2011. Following the years in Vietnam, his love of flying helicopters led him to serve in the Utah Air National Guard for twenty-three years.
Every summer Steve grew a garden and loved sharing the produce with others. He loved animals having many dogs and birds as pets throughout his life. During high school, he excelled at collegiate wrestling. An avid bird watcher, skilled mechanic, storyteller, tinkerer, farmer, self-taught engineer, Tote-goat riding, ice cream eating, gopher hunting, camping, canoeing and obedient man, Steve will be greatly missed.
In 1968 he married Kathleen Hogan in the Manti Temple sharing 57 years together. Outings for the Farr family were most often hauling hay, planting the garden, fixing broken things, sometimes a canoe trip. Steve’s roots were deep at home, and it was the place he loved to be.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children: Jonathan H and Sheree Farr; Tiffany and Thomas Gregson; Melissa Farr; Tamara and Steven Van Shaar; Daniel B and Katie Farr and brother-in-law, Jay Taylor, along with eighteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Maxine White; Clela Barnett; Larry Farr; Nedra Taylor; and one son, Kenneth Steven Farr.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 17, 2025, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 902 West 400 North in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 16, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment with military honors will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah following the funeral.
The family would like to thank Dr Wallentine and staff and Utah Home Health and Hospice for their skilled compassionate, and outstanding personal care.
We appreciate all those who donate life-saving blood and encourage others to donate.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Please go to www.WalkerMemorials.com to offer condolences.
