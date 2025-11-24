Tell Us Your American Story

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS
Our American Story
Pictured: Paysonian Joseph Smith Douglass (1855-1919) dons the attire of an American patriot for a 19th century portrait.
The 250th anniversary of our nation is not only a time to look back, but also to look forward. Many see 2026 as an opportunity to confront the country’s imperfections while honoring its resilience. Conversations about democracy, equality, and freedom are as vital today as they were in 1776.
Join the conversation.
We want to know what being an American means to you. What are your hopes for our nation’s future?
Send us your American story in essay form, as an original poem, or composed in lyrics to a song—all for consideration of publication in The Payson Chronicle in the weeks leading up to America’s 250th birthday celebration.
Send your submission to paysonchronicle@gmail.com, or submit in person or by mail at 145 East Utah Avenue #5, Payson, Utah 84651.
