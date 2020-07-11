Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller Forthcoming funeral services are planned for the following friends from our community. Complete versions of these obituaries may also be found in The Payson Chronicle.





ANNA ROSE MONEY

Anna Rose Buccola Money wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday morning July, 10 th due to complication from an aggressive cancer.

Anna was born February 26, 1935 in Trinidad, Colorado. Her parents were Samuel and Minnie Buccola. She had two siblings: her brother Frank and sister Christine. She lived on a farm until the 5 th grade then her family moved to California. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and immediately got a job as a secretary for the Bank of America. She met her husband Reed Money, Jr. While in California. They married April 14, 1956 and had three children. Kenneth Money, Karen (Ron) Maestas and Daniel (Kristen) Money. They have twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Reed and Anna moved their family to Payson in 1969 so Reed could take over Chase Lumber and Hardware. Anna showed her Italian heritage by sharing her love of family gatherings and cooking. She was active in all of her children’s school activities and served as Room Mother for many years as well as PTA President for Payson High School. Reed and Anna loved to travel and were able to visit many different states while attending Navel Reunions. They both were active in serving as a volunteer for many different Payson city activities. They were chosen to be the Grand Marshal of Payson’s Onion Days Parade in 2005. One of Anna’s favorite roles was grandma. Some of her fondest memories were attending all the activities her grandchildren participated in, lots of ball games, dance recitals and cheerleading events. Grandma excelled at the skill of a supportive fan. She could video dance recitals as well as keep accurate score at baseball games in her own little notebooks. She will be remembered for her spaghetti dinners, holiday celebrations, epic annual yard sales with her grandchildren, and her documentation in pictures of each of her grandchildren’s lives. She loved attending their activities and having them stay at her house. At grandma’s house you got to make homemade bubbles, go feed the ducks, play cards and make snacks. It was always an adventure to go to grandma’s basement to find a treasure to take home.

Anna is a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Anna served as a Visiting Teacher, secretary in the Relief Society and typed the Page Ward monthly newsletter for 26 years. Anna served on the Board of Directors of The Payson Community Theater where she was the Secretary- Treasurer for thirteen years. With her excellent typing skills and her love for decorating the office for every season, she fit perfectly in the role as secretary of Peteetneet Elementary. She later moved to Barnett Elementary as the head secretary. She held that position for 28 years before she retired. She enjoyed serving as a voting poll worker for many years. Anna also could be seen working as a hostess at Daltons Restaurant in Payson, she loved the association with the employees and the customers. Her taste in music ranged from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to Toby Keith and Michael Buble. She faithfully attended the Payson Sunday night band concerts. She loved to collect things to decorate her home and she always decorated for the holidays.

Anna was loved by everyone and has many devoted and loyal friends. Thank you to all those friends who loved and supported her for years in any way she needed it. They shopped with her, visited with her, took her to appointments, peeked through windows to check on her any time they were asked and helped fix anything in her home that needed fixing.

The family would like to give special thanks for the loving care from Icare Health Care and Hospice, especially Bonnie and Cami. Thank you for teaching us how to care for others with patience, love and dignity.

A Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11 am at the Payson City Cemetery 400 N. 800 E. Prior to the service, a viewing will be held at the Walker Funeral Home in Payson, Utah 587 S. 100 W. from 8:30- 10:30 am. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that visitors wear a face covering and observe social distancing.

We will miss her everyday but know there was a happy reunion with her loving husband, Reed who preceded her in death on February 1, 2015, as well as her parents and brother.



