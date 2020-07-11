Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller Forthcoming funeral services are planned for the following friends from our community. Complete versions of these obituaries may also be found in The Payson Chronicle.

Melvin Lynn Jackman

Born July 18th 1940 in Pioche, Nevada.

Parents Charles Ernest Jackman and Amber Boyle.

Mel was the 7th of 8 children.

His family moved back to Payson, Utah.





He graduated from Payson Senior High;

he had 1 yr. of college.

Mel enlisted in the Navy in 1961.

He served 4 yrs. He was at the Bay of Pigs and

Cuban Blockade.





Upon honorable discharge he moved his family to

California. He went to work for Wiltron Co./

Anritsu. He worked there for 35 yrs.





Only 2 of his siblings remain, Kenneth

and Bonnie.





Mel met and married Dawn Marie Ney in Lancaster, Pa.

They had 3 children, Brian, Barry and Lisa, all surviving

him. 8 grandchildren, Megan, Joe, Angel jr., Marie, David,

Julian, Gabriel and Luz.





8 great grandchildren; Lovely, Izaak, Adrienne,

Aracely, Angel Jesus, Heavenly Rose and

Scarlett.





Surviving his wife Dawn Marie of 58 yrs.





Per Mel's request there will be NO service.







