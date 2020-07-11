Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Melvin Lynn Jackman
Born July 18th 1940 in Pioche, Nevada.
Parents Charles Ernest Jackman and Amber Boyle.
Mel was the 7th of 8 children.
His family moved back to Payson, Utah.
He graduated from Payson Senior High;
he had 1 yr. of college.
Mel enlisted in the Navy in 1961.
He served 4 yrs. He was at the Bay of Pigs and
Cuban Blockade.
Upon honorable discharge he moved his family to
California. He went to work for Wiltron Co./
Anritsu. He worked there for 35 yrs.
Only 2 of his siblings remain, Kenneth
and Bonnie.
Mel met and married Dawn Marie Ney in Lancaster, Pa.
They had 3 children, Brian, Barry and Lisa, all surviving
him. 8 grandchildren, Megan, Joe, Angel jr., Marie, David,
Julian, Gabriel and Luz.
8 great grandchildren; Lovely, Izaak, Adrienne,
Aracely, Angel Jesus, Heavenly Rose and
Scarlett.
Surviving his wife Dawn Marie of 58 yrs.
Per Mel's request there will be NO service.
