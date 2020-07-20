 Skip to main content

Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller Forthcoming funeral services are planned for the following friends from our community. Complete versions of these obituaries may also be found in The Payson Chronicle.
 Robert Park Manookin Jr.
Robert Park Manookin Jr., devoted husband, dedicated father of 9 children (and spouses), 8 stepchildren (and spouses), beloved grandfather of 52, and great-grandfather of 22, passed away peacefully July 17, 2020, in Genola, Utah. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 26, 1941, he was the eldest of 9 children.
He joined the Navy the moment he reached the required age. After completing Boot Camp, he served aboard the second largest war ship at the time, the USS Bremerton. Eventually he specialized in nuclear submarines, helping to build and serve on the USS Daniel Boone and later on the USS Andrew Jackson. He later expressed, “I have always felt like the Navy saved my life, so to speak. They taught me a trade, discipline, and obedience, which had never been part of my life.” He nourished the seeds planted during his experience with the Navy. The fruits of those seeds were manifested throughout his life. He learned the skills to support his family, acquired a fearless work ethic, realized his own love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and sparked a love of learning that he pursued diligently and purposefully. He honed those skills through various opportunities which prepared him for a career at Geneva Rock where he worked as a dedicated employee for 30 years.
As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bob served in several positions including: Bishop, High Councilor, and Temple Worker. He found great joy in serving. He was a caring and confident leader who inspired the loyalty and admiration of those he associated with in his community, his family, and among his colleagues.
He will be dearly missed by his loving and devoted wife, Jan, his family, and all who loved and admired him. He was preceded in death by his beloved companions, Susie and Shirley.
The family wishes to thank all of those who have shared memories and offered condolences at this time. Because of current pandemic restrictions, a private family service will be held July 25, 2020, at the Genola Cemetery. Masks respectfully requested. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Humanitarian Aid (philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org). A link is provided to view the services on Zoom at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.

