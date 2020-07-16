Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

LaJean Marie Thornton Deuel
LaJean Marie Thornton Deuel, 88, of Payson, Utah, passed away on July 11, 2020 in her home. LaJean was born on March 14, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Sidney & Grace Nielson Thornton. She graduated from American Fork High School in 1950.
On January 3, 1953 she married Ned Lee Deuel in American Fork, Utah. They were blessed with 5 children.
She loved painting, quilting, sewing, and crocheting. She was a talented seamstress. She loved to spend time with and support her grandkids. She also loved to celebrate the holidays and birthdays with her family.
LaJean was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved to serve in the temple.
LaJean is survived by her husband Ned, children Gwen (Craig) Zeeman, Karen Stubbs, Darwin Deuel, and Gerald (Alisha) Deuel, 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and siblings Lester Thornton and Clea Combs.
She was preceded in death by her son Myron Deuel.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah. Due to the COVID 19 circumstances, the services will be family only. The services will be broadcast live from LaJean’s obituary page on www.walkermemorials.com.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com.
