Local Cowboys Perform Well At 2020 Fiesta Days Rodeo

Photos by Todd Phillips Local cowboys Kaycee Feild and Clint Robinson performed well at the 2020 Fiesta Days Rodeo. Tie down calf roper (top photo) Clint Robinson had the fastest time in the 1st round with a time of 8.4 seconds. Four time world bareback champion Kaycee Feild (bottom photo) rode for a score of 87 to claim second place.
