Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller Forthcoming funeral services are planned for the following friends from our community. Complete versions of these obituaries may also be found in The Payson Chronicle.

Nedra Farr Taylor
September 27, 1942 – July 31, 2020

Perhaps the most descriptive word for Nedra is “extraordinary” … in her character, faith, devotion, compassion and especially creativity.  Mrs. Taylor became beloved as a sixth-grade teacher for 18 years at Burton Elementary School in Kaysville.  At Weber State University she was graduated and honored as the top student in the Elementary Education Program.  Her yearly exhibits of student art, science projects, and music programs are legend.  She was recognized as a Davis District “Teacher of the Year” and also chosen as a KSL Radio featured teacher.

Her quiet strength, desire to serve and genuine love for everyone she met blessed the lives of her family and friends.  She spent her life devoted to the service and comfort of others.  She leaves a legacy of faith.

Cancer shortened her career and her marriage of 60 years to Jesse (Jay) Taylor.  Both of Payson, Utah, Nedra grew up on Halvan and Lula’s FarrUte Dairy Farm.  They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and their honeymoon in San Diego lasted 17 years before continuing in Farmington, Utah for 43 years in the same house.  Michelle (Mark West), Brett (Donna), Stuart (Becci), Jared (Michelle), Tasha (David Parke), were all born in San Diego.  Cal (Gena), short for California, was her only Utah baby.

A walk-by viewing and celebration will be held on the shady Taylor backyard patio Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 7:00 – 9:30 pm, 1739 North 1500 West Oakridge Drive, Farmington.  Precautions have been addressed.  Parking is requested in the rear.  Front address is 1493 Cheever Ln.

Burial will be in Payson, Utah Cemetery at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 5.  Following interment service Nedra’s husband Jay and the six families will display their memories and greet relatives from Utah County.

R. Daley (Hop) Whitelock R. Daley (Hop) Whitelock, 85, passed away on January 17, 2020. He was born on February 20,1934 in Payson Utah.  He was the first child of Chester Leroy Whitelock and Blanche Loraine Daley.  R. Dale married Karma Pickering on June 3, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple.  They were blessed with three children; Dan, Annette and Todd. He has 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, with one grandchild on the way. Dale accomplished many things in his life. He was very intelligent and quick to remember.  He always had a goal to achieve or a project to finish. He studied geology at BYU. He worked for Geneva Steel as an instrument repairman for many years.  He later went to work at Wecco and then for the US Forest Service.   At a young age he worked in the uranium mines with his father in Southern Utah.  He was an avid rock hunter and knew the details and formations for every rock. He had many ventures through his life such as mining, bobcats,…
Janice Losser Patten

On January 9th, 2020, Janice Losser Patten left this earthly life to return home to her Heavenly Father and family eagerly waiting for her on the other side. Janice was 83 at the time of her passing. 


Janice was born April 13th, 1936, in Santaquin, Utah, to Lamar and Arzley (Peterson) Losser.  During her elementary years her family moved around quite a bit. She lived in Washington, California and Utah. They eventually moved to Payson, Utah where her father owned and operated Westside Market.  Janice enjoyed working and helping her parents with this. 


Janice met the love of her life Duane on a blind date. Janice and Duane were married on April 15th, 1953. There marriage was solemnized in the Manti Temple on December 9th, 1954. Together they raised six children.
Art and Barbara Peterson's Desert Friendly Landscape Honored as Yard of the Week

