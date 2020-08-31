Santaquin City Implements Economic Stimulus Program

Santaquin City will implement an economic stimulus program using federal CARES Act funds on September 1st, which will run through the end of the month.

Every household will be mailed a packet with four (4) Ten-dollar ($10.00) coupons that can be used during the month of September (1st -30th) at any participating Santaquin business. All four (4) coupons can be used at the same time, all at one location; however, residents are encouraged to use the coupons at four (4) different locations and obtain four (4) stamps on their Program Bonus Card which is included in the packet. The completed Program Bonus Card can then be turned in to the Santaquin City Offices for an additional $10 coupon to be used at any participating business.

This stimulus program helps Santaquin’s local businesses by allowing them to collect the cards used at their business and then presenting them to the city; wherein, the city will cut them a check equal to the amount of coupons collected. Coupons were mailed out on August 27 th and all households should have them in their mailboxes by September 1 st . For more information go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuX-6mGiK2s or www.santaquin.org .