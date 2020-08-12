Branding Campaign Roll-Out Delayed, CARES Funding Sought For Downtown Culinary Project, And Masks Encouraged To Slow The Spread Of COVID-19

While city officials have dropped hints as to what Payson’s new branding image might look like--an illustration of adventure, for instance--the public exposition of what it is in its totality is now on hold until 2021.





Payson City will now wait until late spring of next year to roll out its new branding campaign, according to Councilman Brian Hulet, speaking at the August 5 city council meeting. The roll-out had originally been planned to take place in late-summer/early fall, 2020.





City officials are hopeful Payson’s new brand will attract visitors to the community and subsequently boost the local economy.





Regarding the city's downtown culinary project, Win Jeanfreau is working on obtaining a grant through the CARES Act for $1.6 million to help with its funding, according to Councilman Hulet. He is hopeful that this request will be approved.





The city councilman also encouraged people to continue wearing masks in public, which he says appear to be effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.







