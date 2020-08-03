R. Daley (Hop) Whitelock R. Daley (Hop) Whitelock, 85, passed away on January 17, 2020. He was born on February 20,1934 in Payson Utah. He was the first child of Chester Leroy Whitelock and Blanche Loraine Daley. R. Dale married Karma Pickering on June 3, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with three children; Dan, Annette and Todd. He has 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, with one grandchild on the way. Dale accomplished many things in his life. He was very intelligent and quick to remember. He always had a goal to achieve or a project to finish. He studied geology at BYU. He worked for Geneva Steel as an instrument repairman for many years. He later went to work at Wecco and then for the US Forest Service. At a young age he worked in the uranium mines with his father in Southern Utah. He was an avid rock hunter and knew the details and formations for every rock. He had many ventures through his life such as mining, bobcats,…