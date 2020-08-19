Payson & Santaquin Area Chamber Of Commerce Celebrate End Of Summer With Pickleball Tournament And Small Business Fair
“I’m a resin artist and mixed media artist,” Eliza Day said as she stood over the trinket dishes, jewelry, and car coasters set out for Saturday’s Payson & Santaquin Area Chamber of Commerce small business fair. The event was held in Memorial Park, Payson, a stone's throw away from the pickleball courts and tournament hosted, too, by the local chamber.
“I do paintings and different things with resin and glitter and all sorts of other things,” she said of her business, which she operates largely through the online marketplace Etsy at https://www.etsy.com/shop/4LittleDays
Her biggest sellers these days include resin pyramids, which are made with objects significant to their owners.
“My glitter paintings are really big, too,” she said.
Aside from her Etsy shop, she has a presence on Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok, operating under Day Designs Stuff.
Discover other small businesses in the community taking part in the fair in this week's edition of The Payson Chronicle.
Comments
Post a Comment