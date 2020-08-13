Miss Santaquin Pageant Livestreaming Tonight









The 2020 Miss Santaquin pageant is finally happening!! Tonight 9 amazing young women will compete for the title of Miss Santaquin. Due to the circumstances the pageant committee had to limit the attendance for the pageant and tickets are by invitation only, decided by the contestants.



They will be live streaming the pageant on the Miss Santaquin Facebook page! So tune in tonight at 7 pm to support these incredible ladies!!



Contestant #1 - Jade Haymore

Contestant #2 - Taylor Fagan

Contestant #3 - Eclipse Stockburger

Contestant #4 - Siri Villar

Contestant #5 - Addie Huff

Contestant #6 - Jaysi Prince

Contestant #7 - Emme McDowell

Contestant #8 - Taylar Patty

Contestant #9 - Kaylee Mecham

Current Queen- Devyn Olson







