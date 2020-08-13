Miss Santaquin Pageant Livestreaming Tonight

The 2020 Miss Santaquin pageant is finally happening!! Tonight 9 amazing young women will compete for the title of Miss Santaquin. Due to the circumstances the pageant committee had to limit the attendance for the pageant and tickets are by invitation only, decided by the contestants.
They will be live streaming the pageant on the Miss Santaquin Facebook page! So tune in tonight at 7 pm to support these incredible ladies!!
Contestant #1- Jade Haymore
Contestant #2- Taylor Fagan
Contestant #3- Eclipse Stockburger
Contestant #4- Siri Villar
Contestant #5- Addie Huff
Contestant #6- Jaysi Prince
Contestant #7- Emme McDowell
Contestant #8- Taylar Patty
Contestant #9- Kaylee Mecham
Current Queen- Devyn Olson
