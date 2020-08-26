Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

On Monday, August 24, 2020, Evelyn Janice Wheelock continued her eternal progression through death due to natural causes, complicated by congestive heart failure. She was 86.

Janice was born March 29, 1934 in Santaquin, Utah to Eugene Lafayette Wheelock and Evelyn Johnson Wheelock. Gene and Evelyn reared her in Mammoth and Santaquin, Utah. She attended school in Santaquin and Payson. Later, she graduated with a associate's degree in Medical Assisting from Alan Hancock College in California. Janice was proud to have worked at Vandenburg Airforce Base in working on the Minuetman and Titan Missiles.

She married Donald Ernest Spainhower on February 3, 1952 in Las Vegas, Nevada; and their union was later solemnized in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They divorced in 1972.

A beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Janice will be sorely missed by family and friends from Santaquin, Payson, Ogden, and Layton, Utah, as well as Lompoc, California.

Through her entire life, Janice heeded inspirations from her Heavenly Father, especially amid family crisis, to make important decisions about raising her children in good environments. For her fortitude, her children are eternally grateful. Her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was grounded in her soul, and she honored her magnificent pioneer heritage by embracing all things virtuous and of good report: Church service, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, American Legion Auxiliary, Utah Boys and Girls State Conventions, Santaquin Museum Committee, Boy Scouts of America, high school class groups---the Iggly Gigglys---and many choirs. She loved singing Handel’s Messiah during virtually every Christmas season of her adult life. In 2010, Janice achieved the high honor of Wood Badge in the Boy Scouts of America. She loved music, drama, arts and crafts, and sports, especially baseball, and served as manager/coach of championship little league teams in Lompoc. She was also adept at analyzing handwriting and dreams. She knew who she was and used her talents to bless her family and society.

Janice had a wonderful love of history and nostalgia, shown by her various collections, such as antiques, dolls and other sentimental items. She produced beautiful and meaningful scrapbooks and photos all her life, and her unpretentious sense of humor was delightful! Especially endearing was her appreciation of diversity in people. She loved and welcomed everyone into her home and life.

Janice is survived by her ex-husband, Don; six children: Ann of Syracuse, Utah; Bonnie (Jean) of Washington Terrace, Utah; Steven (Linda, ex-wife) of Saint George, Utah; Judy (Kerry) of Syracuse, Utah; David (Sherry) of Huntsville, Utah; and Michael (Stacey) of South Jordan, Utah. Her posterity also includes 29 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Evelyn and her younger brother, Lee Wheelock.

Janice’s family are grateful for the loving care given by Alice and others of Sunset Hospice, Apple Village Assisted Living, and Stonehenge of Ogden.

A Viewing will be held at Brown Family Mortuary in Santaquin at 9:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, and the Graveside Service will follow at 10:00 in the Santaquin Cemetery. Bring a lawn chair and maybe an umbrella for shade. Share condolences and memories at www.brownfamilymortuary.com