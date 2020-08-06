Tickets for tomorrow’s Salmon Supper have sold out, according to Janeen Dean, Payson Community Events Director.





Ticket sales this year were reduced from the 5,000 made available in recent years to 3,600 to aid in the abiding of the rules of Covid. They were available for purchase solely online.





The 66th Annual Salmon Supper will be a socially distanced and mask-required affair, void of live entertainment to discourage large gatherings. Nonetheless, the salmon and sides are expected to be as good as any other year’s givings.





Face masks, it was reported at last night’s Payson City Council meeting, have been donated to the event committee to give to those who arrive without one.





City crews have the wood set up for the fire and tents have been raised in the shady Memorial Park. All that’s left now are the volunteers, the food, and the friends near and far to take part in a long Payson tradition.





Friday’s Salmon Supper runs from 4-8 PM, with ticket holders assigned specific time slots for arrival.