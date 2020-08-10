Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.

All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller

Forthcoming funeral services are planned for the following friends from our community. Complete versions of these obituaries may also be found in The Payson Chronicle.





Lynn Allen Peery "Sam"





Lynn Allen Peery “Sam” died on Saturday August 8, 2020 at his home in Payson, Utah. He was born on July 16,

1926 in Payson, Utah to Page L. and Alice Smith Peery.





Sam attended schools in Payson and graduated from Payson High School. He served in the United States Army

during W.W. II in Italy, and was honorably discharged in1946. He retired from Geneva Steel in 1984 after 25 years

of service.





He married Verl Dene Greaves on March 1, 1947 and they were later sealed in the Manti LDS Temple for time and

eternity. Together they had five children: Jane Dietz, Hal (Rebecca) Peery, Ann (Douglas, deceased) Stewart, Joan

(Rick) Green How, and Sue (Kent) Hone.





Sam was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters Clarice Metzler and Lorraine Larson, brothers Reid Peery

and Glen Peery. He is survived by his children and numerous grand, great-grand, and great-great grandchildren, one

sister Shirlene Wood and a brother Steve (Karla) Peery.





No public viewing or funeral service will be held per his request. A graveside service will be held at the Payson City

Cemetery, 800 East 400 North, under the direction of Brown Family Mortuary on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11:00

am with full military honors.











