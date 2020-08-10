Payson Onion Days Celebrations * * * Through The Years * * *

Look for full-color as well as black and white historical photos featuring scenes from Payson Onion Days celebrations past on The Payson Chronicle’s social media pages. Find and follow us on Facebook and Instagram by running a search using #paysonchronicle.

We will be posting photos like the one included here throughout the weeks leading up to our favorite Labor Day celebration: Payson Onion Days.

Following are the headline, caption, and article that ran in The Payson Chronicle with this Onion Days photo in early September, 2013:

Art & Flower Show Coordinator Efforts Support Onion Days Tradition

PHOTO: Assisting artists, artisans, gardeners, and visitors throughout the Onion Days Art & Flower Show were event coordinators (pictured left-right) Annalyn Greer, Dodd Greer, April Jones, Alice Heslop, and Curtis Heslop (missing from photo: Ryan Jones).

There are not many events that match up with the history and size of the annual Art & Flower Show in Payson, according to Alice Heslop. “It's one of the longest living events of Onion Days,” she said.

With the Heslops at the helm, the Joneses oversaw art submissions for the weekend-long event, while the Greers handled the photography competition and display.

Photographic entries were especially popular this year, according to Ms. Heslop. Though there were fewer floral entries than in recent years past, due to a dry, hot season, she added, participation was substantial and the event wrapped up successfully.



