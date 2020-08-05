PICTURED here is a flyer from the 2013 Payson Onion Days Baby Contest, a long tradition

that is now in its 30th year.





The 30th annual Payson Onion Days Baby Contest is now underway.





Appointments are open thru August 27. The process is fast and fun! The contest committee and photographer strive for safe and sanitary conditions.





The cost to participate in it is $15 (plus tax). With this, you will receive an 8x10 portrait of your adorable baby.





Please call Memory Lane Photography at (801) 465-4674 to make your appointment.



