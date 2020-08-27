The Helpers, Music Makers, and Creators of Joy

Mr Rogers remarked that when things seemed scary his mother would tell him to look for the helpers. We’d add to this by saying, in times of trouble turn also to the music makers and creators of joy.
Lately, we’ve found both in singer and songwriter Jesse Thurgood, a music maker who now brings us joy with his series of self-shot backyard sports races, as depicted in the adjoining photograph. Posted on Facebook, these short clips feature highlights from lawn tractor sprinkler races, with Mr Thurgood as Hometown Howard Cosell commentating before a small audience of friends and kin in Backyard USA.
Many will know Jesse Thurgood as a very accomplished recording artist with close Payson ties. He has traveled far and wide and back in his career as a musician. Occasionally you can catch him performing live at Dalton’s Steakhouse in Payson.
We've enjoyed catching him on Facebook. We thank him for enlivening the spirit through his spirited creations of joy.
May the best tractor win!
