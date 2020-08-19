White Feather Rocks At Memorial Park Fair

It was fitting that White Feather Rocks of Santaquin would have a presence at Saturday’s business fair in Memorial Park, Payson. The business, owned by Jim and Loretta Moshier, has been named August Business of the Month by the Chamber of Commerce, an award that will be feted at the shop on Santaquin Main Street later this week.





Mr Moshier oversaw their booth in Payson. Glistening rocks and jewelry were laid out, a sampling of what is offered at their physical location. “We have rough rocks, we have finished jewelry,” along with lapidary finely polished rocks that are turned into jewelry, he described the store’s offerings, he explained. “We have metaphysical supplies.”

