Royalty Making Onion Day Visits

The Miss Payson Royalty have been making appearances at events throughout Payson as the community comes together in celebration of Golden Onion Days 2020. Here they are at the Art Show, which takes place at the Peteetneet Museum & Cultural Arts Center.
The celebration continues throughout the day.
Pictured (left-right) are Miss Payson Natalie Edwards, 1st Attendant Briana Bartholomew, and 2nd Attendant Elizabeth Petrucka.
