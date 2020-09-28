Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Sam T. Hunt
Samuel Thomas Hunt was born April 28, 1943 to Thomas and Garnet Hunt, in Salem, Utah. In 1972, he married the love of his life, Sherry Ann Cornwell, in Orem, Utah.
Sam had a wonderful sense of humor and a smile for everyone. He believed in the value of hard work and was an ironworker for over 50 years and owned his own welding business. He wasn't truly happy unless he was working on a project of some kind. He loved all animals, especially horses, and was a long-time member of White Lake Riding Club. He had a generous heart and a helping spirit. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved, boating and camping and traveling. Sam loved his music and could often be seen dancing in the living room with Sherry. As a part of his final wishes, Sam wanted all to enjoy food, music and dancing.
He is survived by 6 siblings: Colleen, Mae, Norma Jean, Don, Donna, and Gordon, his sons, Samuel Dean (Bunny), Todd (Deena), and daughter Andrea Garnet Sames (Steven) 9 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dawn Marie Jensen, (1st wife), his wife Sherry Ann Cornwell, 3 siblings, and 2 grandchildren.
Graveside Services were held Monday September 28, 2020 at Genola City Cemetery under the direction of Brown Family Mortuary.
