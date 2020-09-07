"There’s a Superhero in Everyone!”

The 2020 Golden Onion Days’ theme celebrates the extraordinary that is found in everyone. Two of our community’s superheroes stand out and as such they have been granted the special honor as the celebration’s grand marshals.
Joe and Deanna Worthen (pictured here) are devoted to the civic good. Their service in Payson and surrounding cities is vast. It reigns supreme.
While there will not be a grand parade for Mr and Mrs Worthen to ride in this year, the grand marshals’ presence will be cherished throughout the Golden Onion Days festivities.
Discover the events that await and the local businesses that pay homage to the community in the 2020 The Payson Chronicle Golden Onion Days Edition.
