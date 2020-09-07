Payson Events Director Janeen Dean (pictured, far left, with a TV news crew) has rolled with the punches that have come with this year's COVID-19 pandemic. Some events she oversees were postponed or canceled. Other major events like the Salmon Supper and this weekend's Golden Onion Days went on, thanks in part to her quick-thinking and creativity in altering these occasions to abide with the changes.
If you see her, or city crews and celebration volunteers, in Memorial Park today, the final day of Onion Days, tell them thanks.
