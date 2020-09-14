Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Mark Alan Evans
An obituary 11 weeks late would appeal to Mark Alan Evans’s love of the absurd! At least that’s what we’re telling ourselves to feel better about the delay. We were waiting for technical difficulties to be resolved, and now links for the funeral talks are below or on FB under Nadine Budd Evans. Mark died June 27, 2020 after a 28-month heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. His wife Nadine, children Rich (Jessica) Millar, James (Britny), Tanya (Jack) Treseler, Daniel, Ben & Nadia, his grandkids, siblings and all the family miss him horribly.
Kids’ Memories: https://youtu.be/X3qxJRfv7-Q (sorry Ben & Nadia’s audio isn’t great but it gets better after that). Memories compiled by Mark’s elder brother Howard: https://youtu.be/v8QexUMNdns and a lovely (and fun) tribute to his life including more pictures: https://www.utahvalleyfuneral.
com/obituaries/Mark-Evans-10/# !/Obituary
