Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

CORA L. MONTAGUE



Cora L. Montague, 86, of Payson, Utah, passed away on September 24, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1933 in Payson, Utah to Isaac Franklin Losser and Lena Hansen Losser. Cora graduated from Payson High School in 1951. She later became a Certified Nursing Assistant.

On June 18, 1954 she married Blaine Lee Montague in Payson, Utah. Together they were blessed with 5 children.

Cora was employed at Mountain View Hospital, where she worked many years in the nursery. She then worked as a scrub tech in the O.R. Earlier in her marriage, she worked as a phone operator.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and cooking. She was a great seamstress. She also enjoyed her weekly gatherings with her friends. Cora was the yell leader in High School and enjoyed participating in the Payson Community Theater. Her greatest joy was spending time and serving her family and they were the beneficiary of her talents and love. She was a great example of service.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served in various callings.

Cora is survived by her husband Blaine Lee Montague, children Terry (Lisa) Montague of Elk Ridge, Utah; Kim (Karen) Montague of Payson, Utah; Lori (Rob) Lane of Scottsdale, Arizona; and Jill (Mark) Gray of Lehi, Utah. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and brother Ned (JoAnn) Losser.

She was preceded in death by her son Lee Montague.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Interment will be at Payson City Cemetery. Due to COVID, we ask that all in attendance will follow mask and social distancing guidelines.

