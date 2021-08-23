Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
ARLO EARL STOTT
Arlo Earl Stott, 95, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away peacefully at home with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren by his side on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. He returned home to join his bride just hours before his 96th birthday.
Arlo was born in Leland, Utah to Arthur Lee Stott and Fannie Day Stott on August 20, 1925. He graduated from Payson High School in 1943 and on November 19, 1943, he was sworn into the United States Marine Corp. He quickly shipped off to San Diego, California for basic training. He spent his first assignment at Camp Pendleton where a new Marine Division called “The Spearhead Division” was formed. This meant that in battle, Arlo would be sent right up the middle. After completing training at Camp Pendleton, he immediately shipped out to Hawaii and on to the Island of Iwo Jima, Japan. He and 25,000 other Marines fought for their country and our freedom on February 19, 1945, against the Japanese. Arlo believed whole heartedly that because of his obedience to the commandments and what was given to him in his patriarchal blessing, he would be protected by his guardian angel. Of the 25,000 Marines, Arlo was one of the 8300 that survived. This battle resulted in one of the greatest American victories where his unit, the 28th Marine Regiment placed the flag on Mount Suribachi. He spent a year in Japan, thereafter, assisting in restoring the cities for the local Japanese. He enjoyed teaching local boys the English language, reading to them, and assisting in ensuring the local people had proper plumbing and clean drinking water.
Upon his return home, he attended a dance at the Payson 1st Ward where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Curtis. He fell in love with her immediately and began courting her studiously. He loved her laugh and that she was an expert marksman. They both shared their dedication and commitment to the church and their desire to follow the teachings of the gospel. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 27th, 1947. They lived a full, laughter-filled life and were completely smitten with each other.
As a man, husband, and father, he was very active in the church and served in many positions (including that of a “Seventy”). He was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Arlo was an adoring and devoted father and grandfather. He adored children and was tremendously funny and witty. He loved entertaining his family with his crazy songs and “Dad jokes”. Most times he could not get his jokes out of his mouth without shedding actual tears as he laughed hysterically. This was often the funniest part of the joke to all his family.
He loved adventure and the great outdoors and taught his children and grandchildren to find the beauty in reverence in nature. The desert was his favorite place, and he was often found in his spare time tending to his elaborate cactus garden. He was an avid golfer and loved to fish. There was not any other place he would rather be than golfing or fishing with his sons.
Above all else, his laughter will be missed.
Arlo spent his entire life working since the age of eleven and believed in working hard and doing your very best in all that you do. There was a not a job he was not willing to do to support his family and the people he loved. Because of this, he has had a very successful life and worked for some of the biggest corporations in Nevada. As an accountant, Arlo worked for Howard Hughes starting in 1969 at the Sands Hotel and Casino, and soon became the head of accounting where he became the highest paid and most successful accountant on the Las Vegas Strip. Later, he co-owned and operated a very successful accounting firm that handled all accounting and bookkeeping for approximately six dozen Las Vegas companies. At the age of seventy-nine he sold his interest in his company and retired. He moved to Payson, Utah to be with his wife and extended family where he enjoyed working in the Bishop’s storehouse in Springville, Utah. They eventually returned to Las Vegas where they were cared for by their son and daughter-in-law. They spent their last years by each other’s sides, traveling with their children to beautiful places. They lived an extraordinary life and loved their family. Arlo was truly an amazing man who made the world a more beautiful place. Above all else, his laughter and smile will be immensely missed by all who knew him.
Arlo is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 72 years, 8 brothers, and 2 sisters. He is survived by his older brother Lawrence Stott, four children: Nancy Scherer (Kirk), Suzanne Hall (Mike), Richard Stott (Annie) and Shawn Stott (Sherie). Grandfather of eight: Wesley SeAnne Reed, Ryan Thacker, Jennifer Derschan, Steven Herden, Megan Stott, Jessica Stott, Anthony Palm, Donovan Palm, as well as nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah 84651. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah . In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local veteran’s home or perform an act of loving service in your community.
