THE SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The space between the Santaquin Macey's grocery store parking lot and Main Street, looking southeast.
The Shifting Landscape is the space where past and present border the new, or the altering condition of land. The intent of this ongoing project is to document the transitions occurring in south Utah County from 2021 on as the region continues to experience rapid growth. For more, follow us on Instagram at @paysonchronicle.
