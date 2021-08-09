Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
ROSS J. SPENCER
Ross J. Spencer passed away peacefully on August 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Born September 24, 1927 in Magna, Utah, to Hyrum Ray Spencer and Minnie Elizabeth Provstgaard, Ross was the youngest of seven children. He grew up in Payson, Utah, where he attended school. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and donated much of his time to the Boy Scouts. Upon graduation, he served in the Merchant Marines in WWII delivering supplies and oil to Navy ships from the Persian Gulf in the Mediterranean Sea, to many islands in the Pacific Ocean, including Japan. Soon afterward, he married Dora Mae Otten on July 17, 1946, in Payson, Utah, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Provo LDS Temple. He became self-employed as a building and paint contractor and resided in Long Beach, California; Murray, Utah; Salem, Utah and Payson, Utah. In 1988, he and his wife relocated to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, to help their son with his flooring business.
Ross is survived by his four children, Gayliene (Bill) Lund, Sherrie (Vennie) Kraync, Kathy Spencer Stimpson, and Lori Spencer, 16 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 17 great, great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and one sister: Loren, La Ray, Arlyn, Glen, Don, and Deon S. Warren Reece; his wife, Dora Mae Otten, two sons, Eddie (Marnell) Spencer and Christian J. Spencer and two grandsons, Carter Benson and Chan Nordgran.
Dad was a beloved, humble, hardworking and fun-loving man who gave deep, abiding love to his sweetheart, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. He left behind an amazing legacy and his kind-hearted, patient loving spirit touched countless lives. He valued his family with all his heart and always had plenty of love to go around. Until we meet on the other side!
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 12:30 p.m.. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT 84092. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with the Internment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
