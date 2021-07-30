Friday, July 30, 2021

The “Sun” Also Rises Tomorrow

The first night of the first annual “Here Comes The Sun” Payson Rock Festival is expected to wrap up soon.  If you missed the Friday performances, don’t despair.  Memorial Park will continue to rock with the two-day concert event tomorrow morning until late in the evening.


The family friendly festival is free to attend.  Memorial Park is located at 250 South Main, Payson, Utah.

 


Food vendors like longtime family favorite South County Concessions, operated by Larry and Cheryl Brown of Payson, will be back at the grill tomorrow, serving hot food and chilled drinks. Mrs Brown is pictured here chatting with youth associated with another vendor, Hawaiian Ice.

 


While In-N-Out Burgers did not bring food for concert-goers to dine on this afternoon, they had plenty of goodies to share.  Restaurant employees awarded prizes--gift cards for burgers, shakes, fries, and beverages, as well as cool branded clothing--to music lovers who stepped up to spin a generous prize wheel.

 


Portal 6, pictured on the bandstand stage, was second in line to perform today. Band members started off with Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and set the mood right for an nice night in Memorial Park.

 

Expect more of this as well as interactive sessions in the park on Saturday, July 31.  Tomorrow’s line-up runs as follows:

 

Opening Flag Ceremony

9:30 AM

The Pressure (Youth Band #1)

9:50 AM

Silver Sting (Youth Band #2)

10:25 AM

Break/Set-up for Beatles

10:45 AM

Beatles Challenge

11:00 AM

Generation Gap

1:20 PM

Atomic Blue

2:15 PM

Midlife Crisis

3:10 PM

Ruse 211

4:05 PM

Footloose Dance-off

4:50 PM

BandAged

5:25 PM

JT Bevy

6:20 PM

Tri Chevys

7:15 PM

Riddle

8:10 PM

Shufflin Noah

9:05 PM
