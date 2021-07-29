Thursday, July 29, 2021

Mural Celebrates Santaquin's Agrarian Story

Local artist Kyle Vincent oversaw a group of budding muralists at work in #Santaquin this summer. Their artistry at Centennial Park celebrates the city's agrarian heritage beautifully. Elements of the mural and the processes involved with its creation, it is hoped, can build bridges as the community experiences a changing landscape related to rapid growth. More to come in the next edition of The #Payson Chronicle.


