Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Duane Milton Jewett
Duane Milton Jewett, 88, of Payson, Utah, passed away on July 6, 2021. Duane was born on November 23, 1932, in Blackfoot, Idaho to David Earl and Ina Reva Elison Jewett. He attended Payson High School and participated in football and wrestling. He was State Wrestling Champion.
He served his country in the US Army during Korean War.
On March 22, 1957 he married the love of his life, Thora Jean Moore, in the Manti Temple. Thora preceded him in death on June 4, 2009.
Duane worked for Pacific States Cast Iron and retired after 33 years. He also worked as a State EMT instructor and was Co-Founder of Paramedics in Payson. He was Paramedic # 3. He started the Ambulance Service in Payson in 1973. After serving his community for over 40 years, his last run was at 83 years old. He was also on the Police Reserve.
He loved remote control model airplanes and model trains. He was known on the CB Radio’s as Little John with the Utah Valley Circuit Breakers.
Duane was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a temple worker in the Provo Temple for several years.
He is survived by his children Scott (Shelley) Jewett of Genola, UT; Gary (Lora) Jewett of Ellensburg, WA; Rick (Wendi) Jewett of Payson, UT; and Kathy (Scott) Losee of Santaquin, UT. He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and several sisters-in-law and 1 brother-in-law.
Duane is preceded in death by his wife Thora Jean Jewett, parents, and 5 siblings.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Valeo Home Health & Hospice, especially to Kiley and Pam. Also to Beehive Home of Santaquin.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. A viewing will also be held prior to service on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Payson 10th Ward, 780 West 500 South, Payson. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
The service will be livestreamed on his obituary page on the Walker Funeral Home website.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com
