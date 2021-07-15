Three Fires In Pine Forest So Far This Year

Highlighting a concern over human-caused fires, Fire Chief Scott Spencer told city council members last week that firefighters with the Payson department and Forest Service workers have responded to three such incidents in the canyon’s Pine Forest so far this year.
Campfires are not allowed in such areas due to the dry conditions resulting from extreme drought.
According to Chief Spencer, the last fire that local crews handled in Pine Forest burned over an acre and required helicopter assistance from Spanish Fork to attend to the hot spots.
