Flashback Friday: Dale Beardall, The Little Buckaroo, And Rodeo Queens Of 2011

Originally published in the print edition of The Payson Chronicle in the summer of 2011:
Pictured (front row, left-right) are the Dale Beardall Lil Buck-A-Roo Rodeo royalty: 1st Attendant Lindsey Ivie, Queen Nicole Ivie, and 2nd Attendant Katelyn Robbins. The Santaquin Orchard Days RMPRA Rodeo royalty are pictured behind: (left-right) 1st Attendant Amber Wright, Queen Jessica Ivie, and 2nd Attendant Janelle Robbins, along with Dale Beardall of the Lil Buck-A-Roo Rodeo.
Jessica Ivie (above) poses for a photo with her horse, Rhythm, not long before being crowned RMPRA Rodeo Queen at the Santaquin Rodeo Arena.
Showcasing skill on horseback June 14, 2011, were the contestants of the Santaquin Orchard Days RMPRA Rodeo and Dale Beardall Lil Buck-A-Roo Rodeo competitions.
Crowned that night as the new Orchard Days RMPA Rodeo Queen was Jessica Ivie, with Amber Wright taking 1st Attendant honors, and Janelle Robbins chosen to reign as 2nd Attendant. Nicole Ivie was selected to reign as Queen of the Dale Beardall Lil Buck-A-Roo Rodeo, with Lindsey Ivie as 1st Attendant, and Katelyn Robbins as 2nd Attendant.
The new rodeo royalty will reign over their respective rodeos during the upcoming Santaquin Orchard Days Celebration.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.