Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

 

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. 
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller 

STEVEN MONT COURT

1969 - 2021


Steven Mont Court, son of Mont O. and Shirley Dee Court, unexpectedly passed away July 17, 2021.


He was living in Murray, Utah, where he could be close to his children Dizney (Jim), Peyton, Makayla, and Colton. He graduated from Payson High School in 1986.


Funeral services are pending. Information will be available at courtinternetuse@aol.com.


A more complete obituary will be available in next week’s Payson Chronicle.




