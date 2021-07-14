Burgers And Films

We have a feeling today’s lunch is going to be a good lunch. And it’s a good thing we were craving something from the Wee Blu Inn kitchen today and not yesterday. Staff there told us that, on Tuesday, the Blu was temporarily closed to accommodate a film crew’s artistry, work, and vision.
In fact, crews were filming at various locations along Utah Avenue and Main Street Payson over the past few days. For its part in the film, the Wee Blu received the Hollywood treatment. A disco ball was hung from the ceiling. Christmas lights were strung along the ceiling and walls.
We were told that details about the film will appear soon on the Wee Blu Facebook page. We will keep an eye out for that.
Today the establishment in the Historic Downtown reopened with their popular pastrami burgers and hand-cut fries on the “Today’s Special” marquee and business has been buzzing this afternoon as patrons return after a day of closure.
The Payson Chronicle’s friend Lonni was lending a hand, delivering pastrami burgers for some, club sandwiches and cheeseburgers for others while we waited for our carryout.
The English chips that moved past us on a few plates did not go unnoticed. We will be ordering those up soon.
