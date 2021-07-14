Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Wes Lifferth Peteetneet Art Exhibit Runs July-August

The Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center is pleased to announce its new featured exhibiting artist from July-August, Wes Lifferth.
The Peteetneet Museum is located at 10 North 600 East, Payson.
