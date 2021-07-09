Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Theron Frank Hill
On July 8, 2021, our beloved father Theron Frank Hill, was reunited with his eternal sweetheart. Theron passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Dad was born December 9, 1936, in Payson, Utah to F. LeRoy and Alene Hill. He married Patricia Kay Loveless in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1956. Mom and Dad were married for 65 years. They were childhood friends, high school sweethearts and eternal companions. Together they raised 6 children.
Theron’s life was centered around service. He served the citizens of Payson as a volunteer firefighter for over 50 years where he developed lifelong friendships. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served as Bishop, Stake President and Stake Patriarch.
Shortly after graduating from Payson High School, he started working for Dale Barnett at Payson Sheet Metal. During his 43 years there, he had the opportunity to work on various temples throughout the world.
However, some of Dad’s greatest acts of service would come later in his life when he lovingly took care of our sweet mother.
When he was not serving others you could find him on the back of his horse in the mountains, usually holding a “presidency meeting” or spending time with his family and friends. He truly enjoyed his many trips to the high Uintas and early morning rides up Payson Canyon.
Theron is survived by his 6 children Gary (Kay) Hill, Michael (Valerie) Hill, Karen (Kevan) Paul, Christine (Marc) Carter, Craig (Dixie) Hill and Jana (Daniel) Bascom. Along with 42 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and more to come. He was also survived by his 4 brothers and 1 sister. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia, his parents, a brother, and a great granddaughter.
Dad was the Patriarch of our family and will always be our hero.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 13th at 11:00 am at the Payson 2nd Ward 274 S. Main Street. A viewing will be held in his honor on Monday, July 12th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Walker Funeral Home 587 South 100 West, Payson. A viewing will also be held prior to the service, from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. The interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to his special caregivers at Bristol Hospice and his new friends at Orchard View Assisted Living.
