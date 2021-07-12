Monday, July 12, 2021

Off to the Press


 📰This week's edition is off to the press.


#inthisweeksedition #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #paysonscottishfestival #scottishfestival #paysonhighschool #bagpipes #phspipeband




at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Heroes

#inthisweeksedition #paysonfiredepartment #paysonutah #utahnews #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle