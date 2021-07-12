Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
BETSY ANN ROBERTSON BRAILSFORD
Betsy Ann Robertson Brailsford, 76, of Payson, Utah, passed away on July 10,
2021. Betsy was born on July 4, 1945, in Murray, Utah. She was adopted by
Brooks & Bliss Bingham Robertson. She attended grade school at Peteetneet,
graduated from Payson High School, and Provo Trade Tech.
On June 23, 1966, she married her sweetheart, Ted George Brailsford, in the
Salt Lake Temple. Together they had three children.
Betsy worked as a lunch lady for the Nebo School District in Payson Junior
High School. She ran the Snack Shack at the Payson Ballpark, and worked
for over 30 years as a cook and baker at the Mountain View Hospital.
She was a member of the Phi Delta Cultus Club. She organized the Salmon
Suppers, and with the help of Lois Knutenson, they organized the Circus to
come to town for entertainment.
Betsy was an amazing cook and baker; she was famous for her peanut butter
bars. She loved to read. She also loved the Chicago Cubs and Harry Carry,
the Cubs announcer.
Betsy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She is survived by her husband, Ted George Brailsford, children Kris Pust
(Kenny) of Payson, Utah; Steve Brailsford (Jenny) of Vernal, Utah; and Kent
Brailsford (Charlene) of Payson, Utah. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren
and 6 great-grandchildren: Ashlee Loader, Dylan Loader, Gage Larsen, Abbi
Brailsford, Zach Brailsford, Brayden Brailsford, Keri Brailsford, Joshua Brailsford,
Eric Brailsford, Mindi Brailsford, Krew, Nicholas, Alec, Olivia, Harper, Emilia.
She is also survived by her brother Michael Robertson.
She is preceded in death by her parents Brooks and Bliss Bingham Robertson and
many beloved pets. Especially Kevin Cat
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Payson
City Cemetery.
