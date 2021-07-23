Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Steven Mont Court
Our beloved Steven Mont Court departed this life on Saturday, July 17th, 2021 at the age of 51. Steven was born in Payson, Utah on September 22nd, 1969 to his loving parents, Mont and Shirley Court. The oldest of six children, he grew up alongside his siblings Suzette, Ryan, Lauralei, Kristopher, and Julie. Steven graduated from Payson High School in 1987. He is survived by his former wife and the mother of his children, Jill (Willden), and his children: Dizney, Payton, Mckayla, and Colton.
He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps, where he was an expert marksman and for many years held the record score for M16 marksmanship, an accomplishment for which he was justly proud. His time in the military instilled in him a profound sense of justice, of honor, and of intense commitment. These values became a hallmark of his personality to all those who knew him.
Steven was an outdoor enthusiast, devoted to mountain living, a passion which he expressed through his lifelong dedication to the Boy Scouts of America. In his youth he earned his Eagle Scout award and this achievement served as a defining moment in his life. As an adult he relished the opportunity to instill this passion into the younger generation by serving as a Scoutmaster for many years. Teaching his sons and other young men about surviving in the outdoors, kindness, hard work, and civic responsibility always brought him joy.
An excellent cook, Steven frequently expressed his love for family, friends, and other members of his community through the food he prepared. His breakfasts, Dutch oven meals, and, of course, barbecue were staples of family and community functions, a true expression of his generous, selfless nature. Steven’s joy in life was often expressed through dance, and he constantly found a rhythm that felt right for him. He was an animated, comedic man with an infectious laugh, and he was a constant source of joy and laughter to all of those around him. His playful irreverence and boisterous nature never failed to light up a room and lift our spirits. He was likewise an avid storyteller, and frequently shared anecdotes about his youth, his time as a boy scout and scoutmaster, and his military service. These stories were a constant source of delight for all of us.
Steven’s life was in many ways defined by the hard work he put into providing for his family and friends. He was exceptionally industrious, and constantly gave his labor to the people around him. His endeavors marked him as an intelligent and creative man whose life was spent in the service of others. Always ready for unfortunate circumstances, Steven worked to instill a sense of preparedness in his children, while always trusting them to learn from their mistakes and grow as a result. His trademark humor is reflected in a saying he frequently shared with his children: “If you’re going to be stupid, be smart about it.”
Steven will be sorely missed, and his strength, humor, kindness, knowledge, loyalty, and the constant service that he provided to his family, friends, and community will be forever remembered. In all things, he was a beautiful and vivacious man, with a passion for life that few can equal. We will all miss him very much. Though he may be gone, he will never be forgotten.
A viewing will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the Mountain Shadows Seventh Ward Chapel, 7925 South 2700 West, West Jordan, Utah. A funeral services will follow at 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be held at Salem City Cemetery, 965 South 140 East, Salem, Utah at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, you can help the family here: https://gofund.me/62b57f05
