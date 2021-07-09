Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
ROBERT FROST PROVSTGAARD
Robert Frost Provstgaard departed this life on July 8, 2021. He was 89 years old. He was born in Payson, Utah on June 24, 1932, the first child of Donald Provstgaard and Burl Frost Provstgaard.
He grew up in Payson on his dad’s farm and went to school at the Peteetneet Elementary, Payson Jr. High and Payson High School. While he was in high school, he participated in sports and excelled as a basketball player. He was the star player. After high school he attended Dixie College on a basketball scholarship and was also the star of that team. After graduating from Dixie, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in Texas, then overseas in Guam and the Philippines. He was the “Crew Chief” on a B-17-Bomber (flying fortress). After Serving his time in the Air Force Bob returned to Payson, He married Judy Kallabacka, and went to work for her father in the sign business, after a short time he left that job and went to work for the Denver & Rio Grand Railroad, next he went to Spokane, Washington and worked for Boeing Aircraft Corp., after that he returned to Utah and eventually went to work for Kennecot Copper Corp. Where he worked until he retired.
Robert was preceded in death by: his parents, Don and Burl Provstgaard; his first wife Judy Kallabacka; his second wife Christine Langley; his son Scott; two siblings Richard (Dick) and Peggy. He is survived by: his son Blair; and one sister Mary Lou Johnson; and several grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held July 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 N. 800 E., Payson, UT.
Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.