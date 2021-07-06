Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
JOANNE BRADFORD
On June 29th, 2021, JoAnne Peterson Bradford, the best spouse, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, you could ever ask for, passed away and returned to our Heavenly Father’s home.
JoAnne was born on September 30th, 1942 to Clinton Jay and Elva Jensen Peterson in Payson, Utah. Growing up she was a loving sister to her younger brothers whom she played with and cared for often. She loved the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
She graduated from Payson High School in 1960. She married her sweetheart, Leon A. Bradford, later that year. As this wonderful family came together she took her passion for life and turned it into an unwavering love and care for her family. She supported her husband in serving a full military career, with combat tours, until his retirement in 1978. There were innumerable camping, hunting, fishing, hiking, snowmobiling and rodeo trips that were made into beautiful memories because of her efforts. She was the loving bond and peacemaker that made ours a happy home. She always made time to keep in contact with dear friends and relatives. She was an avid Utah Jazz fan who rarely missed a game. She loved going on trips with her friends. She danced with Jeanie's Golden Girls, at many Utah Jazz halftime shows and other events. She loved to serve with the Lady Elks, #711 Eureka lodge, the American Legion and Santaquin’s Seniors Center where she also loved to play cards. She helped provide loving, end of life care for many family members during her lifetime. She was an active LDS member that loved serving others. She always took time to hear about and care for you. Her home, on the east frontage road of I-15 in Santaquin, was always adorned with American flags, wind socks, and such. She was very patriotic and always wore some type of jewelry, which honored America. She loved her friends at Seasons where she lived for the last few years.
She is survived by her son’s Jeff (Karen), Scott, daughter-in-law DeAnn, brother’s Louis Peterson (Barbara) and Jack Peterson (Diana), brothers and sister-in-law Paul Olsen, Bill and Joyce Bradford, 23 grandkids (including SO’s), 26 great-grandkids and many other friends/extended relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents (and in-laws), her brother Gary, her husband, her son Leon Wendell Bradford and her sister-in-law JaneAnne Olsen.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10th at 11am at Walker Mortuary, 187 South Main, Spanish Fork, Utah. A viewing will be available from 9:45 to 10:45am, at the same address, prior to the services. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
