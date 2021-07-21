Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

STEVEN LEAVER PEERY
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Steven Leaver Peery of Sandy, Utah, who passed away on July 13, 2021 at the age of 80, surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born on May 28, 1941 in Payson, Utah and was the 7th child of Page Leaver Peery and Alice Smith Peery. He graduated from Payson High School in 1959. Steve married the love of his life, Karla Taylor on July 16, 1960 and they had three boys. He was a dedicated husband and father, spending weekends camping, riding motorcycles and attending BMX races with his children.
After retirement from a long career in the ink business, Steve enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, spending cold Utah winters in Casa Grande, AZ, and taking cruises with his wife. He also enjoyed playing pickleball and watching every NASCAR race. He especially loved trips to Crested Butte, CO, where his kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren would gather for a yearly vacation each Fourth of July.
Steve was known as a very kind man who could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He developed many lifelong friendships through his travels and was loved by everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Page Peery and Alice Peery and his siblings, Glen Peery, Clarice “Fritz” Metzler, Reid Peery, Lorraine Larson, and Lynn “Sam” Peery.
He is survived by his wife, Karla Peery, his sister, Shirlene Wood, his children and their spouses, Steven “Todd” and Donna Peery, Shawn Peery, and Darin and Rebecca Peery; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday Sept. 4th, 2021 at the outdoor Bowery at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 780 West 500 South in Payson, UT.
