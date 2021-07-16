Payson Truth In Taxation Public Hearing August 4

Payson City will hold a truth in taxation public hearing on August 4. Details below:
NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE
PAYSON CITY
The PAYSON CITY is proposing to increase its property tax revenue.
- The PAYSON CITY tax on a $302,000 residence would increase from $187.36 to $224.90, which is $37.54 per year.
- The PAYSON CITY tax on a $302,000 business would increase from $340.66 to $408.91, which is $68.25 per year.
- If the proposed budget is approved, PAYSON CITY would increase its property tax budgeted revenue by 20.06% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue
excluding eligible new growth.
All concerned citizens are invited to a public hearing on the tax increase.
PUBLIC HEARING
Date/Time: 8/4/2021 6:00 pm
Location: City Offices
439 W Utah Ave
Payson
To obtain more information regarding the tax increase, citizens may contact PAYSON CITY at 801-465-5200.
