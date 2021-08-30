How Large Do Your Onions Grow?

How large did your onions grow this season? Pictured is an award-winning selection from the Golden Onion Days Biggest Onion competition of 2013--youngster division.
Submissions for this year’s contest are welcome from 7-11 AM on Sunday, September 5, at the Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center, 10 North 600 East. If spectating is the cream of your crop, head to the Peteetneet that day from 2-6 PM.
Awards will be presented to the winners on Monday, September 6, at 1:30 PM at the the Memorial Park bandstand, 250 South Main Street.
