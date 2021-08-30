Monday, August 30, 2021

How Large Do Your Onions Grow?

 

How large did your onions grow this season? Pictured is an award-winning selection from the Golden Onion Days Biggest Onion competition of 2013--youngster division.


Submissions for this year’s contest are welcome from 7-11 AM  on Sunday, September 5, at the Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center, 10 North 600 East.  If spectating is the cream of your crop, head to the Peteetneet that day from 2-6 PM. 


Awards will be presented to the winners on Monday, September 6, at 1:30 PM at the the Memorial Park bandstand, 250 South Main Street.


